Martin Garrix Taps G-Eazy and Sasha Alex Sloan for Crossover Smash "Love Runs Out"
Publish date:

Martin Garrix Taps G-Eazy and Sasha Alex Sloan for Crossover Smash "Love Runs Out"

Another day, another crossover hit for Garrix.
Author:

c/o RCA Records

Another day, another crossover hit for Garrix.

Martin Garrix is back with his latest hit-in-waiting, a massive collaboration with Sasha Alex Sloan and G-Eazy called "Love Runs Out."

Longtime Garrix admirers may be dismayed at the absence of progressive house elements here, but fans of the Dutch superstar's electronic-pop sensibilities will be thrilled. "Love Runs Out" is a scintillating hip-pop anthem with enough horsepower in its liner notes to propel it to the top of the Dance charts in little time.

‘"I’ve known [G-Eazy] since forever, so it was about time for us to release a song together," said Garrix, who also gushed about Sloan's "amazing voice."

Check out the official "Love Runs Out" visualizer below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

Recommended Articles

Moore Kismet
EVENTS

Take a Look Inside Brownies & Lemonade's Larger-Than-Life Lollapalooza Aftershow

The hype surrounding this LA-based collective couldn't be more fitting.

Feed Me
MUSIC RELEASES

Feed Me Announces New Album, Drops Stunning Music Video and Single "Reckless"

"Reckless" is the first single from Feed Me's forthcoming self-titled album.

COFRESI
MUSIC RELEASES

COFRESI, Matisyahu and Kyng Dyce Connect on Massive Single "Daylight": Watch the Music Video

The multicultural track features frenetic drum programming and a breathtaking trap drop.

FOLLOW MARTIN GARRIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix
Twitter: twitter.com/martingarrix
Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YszVxQ

Related

Martin Garrix 2020
NEWS

Martin Garrix Announces Release Date of New Collab With G-Eazy and Sasha Alex Sloan

"Love Runs Out" is officially set to hit streaming platforms after rampant speculation about its collaborators.

Martin Garrix 2020
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix is in the Studio with Bastille and Tom Martin

Another mainstream crossover appears to be on the way from Martin Garrix.

matin garrix
FEATURES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Martin Garrix, ARMNHMR, Gryffin and More [8/06/21]

New major releases include tracks from Martin Garrix, ARMNHMR and Gryffin.

Martin Garrix
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Announces "Used To Love" ft. Dean Lewis

Martin Garrix's upcoming releases seem to follow a trend.

A photo of DJ/producer Martin Garrix and vocalist Bonn onstage while pyrotechnics fire off with sparks in the foreground and background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Drops Festival-Ready Anthem "No Sleep" ft. Bonn

Martin Garrix and Bonn may have another hit on their hands.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) during a performance with fire in the background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Tests Out VIP of "Mistaken" ft. Alex Iris at Tomorrowland Winter

The fans have spoken, and Martin Garrix listened.

Martin Garrix John Martin
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] Martin Garrix Drops Long-Awaited John Martin Collab "Higher Ground"

The wait for Martin Garrix and John Martin is finally over.

Dillon Francis
MUSIC RELEASES

DILLON FRANCIS TEASES G-EAZY COLLABORATION ON "SAY LESS"

4 years in the making.