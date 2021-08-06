Martin Garrix Taps G-Eazy and Sasha Alex Sloan for Crossover Smash "Love Runs Out"

Martin Garrix is back with his latest hit-in-waiting, a massive collaboration with Sasha Alex Sloan and G-Eazy called "Love Runs Out."

Longtime Garrix admirers may be dismayed at the absence of progressive house elements here, but fans of the Dutch superstar's electronic-pop sensibilities will be thrilled. "Love Runs Out" is a scintillating hip-pop anthem with enough horsepower in its liner notes to propel it to the top of the Dance charts in little time.

‘"I’ve known [G-Eazy] since forever, so it was about time for us to release a song together," said Garrix, who also gushed about Sloan's "amazing voice."

Check out the official "Love Runs Out" visualizer below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW MARTIN GARRIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix

Twitter: twitter.com/martingarrix

Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix

Spotify: spoti.fi/2YszVxQ