LODATO and Janice Robinson Breathe New Life Into 90's House Classic, "Dreamer"
After his induction into EDM.com's Class of 2022, LODATO is keeping his foot on the gas with "Dreamer," teaming up with Janice Robinson to reimagine the 90's classic.
LODATO's version of "Dreamer" beautifully pays homage to the original, which was recorded and released by Italian house music group Livin' Joy in 1994. Robinson has lent her signature vocals, helping capture the nostalgia of "Dreamer" while providing a new-age dance feel. It's ultimately an electrifying refresh, which moonlights as an ode to Robinson's impact on dance music.
"Growing up I loved the original ‘Dreamer’ from the ‘90s and always wanted to give it a fresh take," LODATO said in a press statement. "There is no one on this earth that could capture the vocal quite the way the original singer Janice Robinson did. We got connected and she sounds just as good as she did in the 90s!"
Check out the revamped "Dreamer" below, courtesy of a release by fabled electronic music label Spinnin' Records.
LODATO had a huge 2021, paving the way for what could be his biggest year to date in 2022. From his intoxicating remix of Ofenbach and Ella Henderson's "Hurricane" to his euphoric singles "Neon Lights" and "Kick Back Time," the New York beatsmith is seemingly unstoppable.
You can listen to "Dreamer" on streaming platforms here.
