LODATO's "Neon Lights" Comes With Its Own Virtual Reality Environment

The "LODATO Lounge" will be housed on TribeXR, which teaches users how to DJ through virtual equipment and in-app classes.
The "LODATO Lounge" will be housed on TribeXR, which teaches users how to DJ through virtual equipment and in-app classes.

With his latest release, "Neon Lights," dance-pop artist LODATO will become the first to launch his own virtual reality environment on Tribe XR, an app for learning how to DJ. 

Powered by VR brand Oculus, the "LODATO Lounge" will be programmed alongside a virtual city based off the single's forthcoming music video, according to a press release.

Out May 7th via Spinnin' Records, "Neon Lights" falls right in line with LODATO's recent string of vocal-driven, dance-ready anthems. A classic club jam, it comes complete with an anthemic pop hook and lively electro drop, incorporating guitar and piano alongside fist-pumping synths and punchy bass notes. 

In celebration of the release of "Neon Lights" and its VR environment, LODATO and Tribe XR have also announced a competition for a private masterclass with the artist and an Oculus VR set. To enter, you can post a video to Instagram Reels showcasing a transition between "Neon Lights" and a track of your choice, using the tag #lodatomixingchallenge.

