London Grammar Return with New Single "Baby It's You" Produced by George FitzGerald

English indie pop trio London Grammar are no strangers to the world of EDM. Their elegant, enticing works have been remixed by countless dance music producers such as ARTY, Sasha, and Ross From Friends, and they even collaborated with Flume on an original track, as well as Disclosure on the sleeper hit "Help Me Lose My Mind." Now, with the help of house music titan George FitzGerald, London Grammar have put forth their first offering for 2020, "Baby It's You."

In classic London Grammar fashion, singer Hannah Reid's emotive vocals soar over soulful pads and piano notes. FitzGerald's production gives the single a tasteful deep house-infused edge, not far off from "Help Me Lose My Mind," but more akin to something one might expect from Lane 8 or Amtrac.

"Baby It's You" has all the makings of the perfect lead-off single from a new London Grammar album, and though the band haven't officially confirmed an album just yet, they've been teasing something big on social media with blacked-out profile photos, a full wipe of their Instagram page, and other cryptic posts and messages. If you wait patiently, you might just see more exciting news from London Grammar in 2020.

"Baby It's You" is out now and available here.

FOLLOW LONDON GRAMMAR:

Facebook: facebook.com/londongrammar

Instagram: instagram.com/londongrammar

Twitter: twitter.com/londongrammar

Spotify: spoti.fi/3iQDV3S

FOLLOW GEORGE FITZGERALD:

Facebook: facebook.com/GeorgeFitzGeraldOfficial

Twitter: twitter.com/georgefitzmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/georgefitzmusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Ene04E