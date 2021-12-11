longstoryshort Drops Must-Listen Bass House EP, "Love We Had"

Once again, longstoryshort has delivered a high-powered EP, this time around arriving on Dr. Fresch's House Call Records imprint.

longstoryshort's two-track Love We Had EP is dark and contemplative, and chock full of spellbinding sound design. The EP gives listeners a fresh dose of what's quickly becoming his signature sound, as he's expertly implemented brooding vocal samples alongside organic percussion and menacing bass.

The namesake tune "Love We Had" is more subdued than its counterpart. The airy, slow-building intro is transformed into a rumbling drop as the percussion makes its way in, taking listeners by surprise early on. "To Ya Headtop" brings even more energy right from the start, kicking things off with punchy drums and yet another intoxicating sample.

You can listen to longstoryshort's Love We Had EP below.

Ever since his debut two years ago, longstoryshort has emerged as one of the most talented newcomers in the electronic music scene. Earlier this year, he impressed with his electrifying bass house anthem "Power To The People" as well as his remix of Doctor P's "Won't Let Go." Keep an eye on this budding producer in 2022.

You can find his Love We Had EP on streaming platforms here.

