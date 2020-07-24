Lost Frequencies Teams Up with Easton Corbin On "One More Night"

Lost Frequencies has come to be known for his genre-transcending work over the years. In his most recent release, he has taken it back to where it all began for him as an artist.

Five years ago, Lost Frequencies gave his unique take to country singer Easton Corbin's "Are You With Me," which went on to become a massive hit. There was no looking back from there and the Belgian music producer went on to take the world of dance music by storm with his unique soundscapes and laid-back style.

As part of his upcoming Cup Of Beats EP, Lost Frequencies has once again teamed up with Corbin to release their brand new collaboration titled "One More Night." The track sees the signature grooves of Lost Frequencies complimenting the soulful country vocals of Corbin as the relatable lyrics tell the story of love and desire. The cross-genre track not only has a sure-shot pop appeal, but is also a testament to Lost Frequencies' crossover potential, which he continues to prove time and again.

"I am super excited to share this new track with everybody. Having a collaboration with Easton Corbin is something people might not have expected, but makes so much sense," said Lost Frequencies. "He was the original singer of 'Are You With Me', so we tried to blend the country and dance world once more into this track. I would also like to give a little shoutout to Terry McBride, with whom I got in contact on Instagram and worked on the first draft of the song. I hope everybody feels the vibe on this one."

Corbin went on to add that the "Are You With Me" remix made him see his own track in a new light and look for more genre-transcending opportunities like these. "Thinking back to what it was like when Felix released the remix for ‘Are You With Me’ was so interesting," he said. "I got to hear my song in a new light and that just proves that great music can transcend genres. ‘Are You With Me’ was able to launch incredible opportunities for Lost Frequencies and myself and getting to be a deeper part of this release now is an honor for me and what I’ve built with my own career."

Lost Frequencies has grown to cement his spot in the upper ranks of the dance music scene. Amassing billions of streams and plays across platforms for his global hits like "Are You With Me," "Melody," and "Sun Is Shining," he also has an impressive list of collaborations that has seen him scale new heights.

You can stream or download "One More Night" here.

FOLLOW LOST FREQUENCIES:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/LostFrequenciesMusic/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LFrequencies

Instagram: www.instagram.com/lostfrequencies/

Spotify: spoti.fi/2ORcrOn