Lost Lands Uploads Full 2019 Excision B2B Illenium Set

Did you hear that? That's the sound of the collective bass music community sprinting from their kitchen to their laptops after Excision and Illenium's celebrated debut B2B set from Lost Lands 2019 was uploaded.

Organizers from Excision's beloved bass music festival have finally posted the set, which you can watch in full below.

Excision and Illenium's joint set at Lost Lands' The Prehistoric Paradox stage in 2019 was one for the ages. Those who were in attendance can attest that it had a storybook feel, with a palpable energy that did not relent for the entirety of the performance.

Opening with their collaborative single "Gold (Stupid Love)," Excision and Illenium went on to throw down an absolutely mind-boggling set oozing with the ferocious dubstep flavors we've all come to expect from two of the most recognized heavy-hitters in bass music. Chock full of fan favorites like Illenium's "Crawl Outta Love" and Excision's rip-roaring Space Laces collab "Rumble," alongside rippers from fellow dubstep kingpins SVDDEN DEATH, Virtual Riot, and Zomboy, among others, the set went down in history as one of Lost Lands' most iconic.

Thanks to Excision and Lost Lands, you can now watch the full performance via Lost Lands' YouTube channel here.

FOLLOW EXCISION:

Facebook: facebook.com/Excision

Instagram: instagram.com/excisionofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/Excision

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/excision

FOLLOW ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM

Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC

Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/illeniumofficial