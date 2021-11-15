LouCii Unveils Electrifying Bass House Tune "Running Back"

Veteran dance music producer LouCii has unveiled "Running Back," an electrifying house banger built for the clubs.

Elements of both electro and bass house pervade LouCii's latest original track, which is out now by way of LouCii’s own Lalee Records label. "Running Back" has a bombastic, foot-tapping bass line paired with its punchy four-on-the-floor rhythm. The drops here are downright mean, chock full of menacing bass patches, crisp saws, and bouncy percussion designed for cutting shapes.

After the first drop concludes, LouCii introduces infectious sound design in the break to add dimension to the arrangement. It's here where the song's catchy refrain kicks in ("I keep 'em running back"), stepping in unison with breakbeat-inspired drum programming before LouCii unloads another electric drop.

You can listen to "Running Back" below.

Earlier this year LouCii released three distinct dance music albums in one day, a series of records comprising 39 songs that include lyrics spanning three different languages. The albums, dubbed Back2BassX, Dark Like Kryptonite, and Global Vibes, explored house music, future rave, dancehall, and other genres.

You can find out more about LouCii via his website and stream "Running Back" here.

