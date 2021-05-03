Louis the Child Drops New Single "So What" with A R I Z O N A

Hot on the heels of their tour announcement, this vibrant electropop song delivers an uplifting message to anyone who let themselves get hurt in a relationship.

Hot on the heels of their massive “Euphoria” 32-date tour announcement, Louis the Child collaborated with electropop trio A R I Z O N A for their new single “So What," marking a new era for the pair.

Louis the Child have removed all previous posts from their Instagram, creating a blank canvas and a clean slate for their new “Euphoria” music, show, and feel. Out via Interscope Records, this release is accompanied by stunning album artwork painted by Los Angeles artist Sima Jo.

The vibrant electropop song delivers an uplifting message to anyone who let themselves get hurt in a relationship. “So what,” croons A R I Z O N A frontman Zach Hannah, “It happens to the best of us. Girl, it's him, it's not you.”

The invigorating beat drives the song forward with its bright synths, thumping kicks, and groovy vocal chops. In typical Louis the Child fashion, this versatile tune is the perfect soundtrack for a good time, whether you're out partying or simply just hanging with friends.

You can stream "So What" across all platforms here.

