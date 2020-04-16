Louis The Child Share Housey "Every Color" Remix Package

Back in March, Louis The Child dropped their single "Every Color" alongside collaborators Foster The People, offering up a bouncy, sun-kissed single to bump during the onset of spring. This week, they unleashed a kinetic, house-driven remix pack featuring bubbly remixes from Dombresky, DNMO, Black Caviar, and Luttrell.

French producer Dombresky kicks things into gear with his deep house edit, which will have listeners yearning for pool party season. Bass producer DNMO follows with a similar rework, opting for darker undertones by implementing a pulsating bassline. Red-hot duo Black Caviar jumps into the fray next with a rumbling, club-ready interpretation before Luttrell closes out the project with an indie and synthpop-inspired house edit.

Louis The Child also recently released their new single "Little Things," which features frequent collaborators Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler. While they haven't confirmed a remix package, eager fans can certainly keep their fingers crossed for one.

FOLLOW LOUIS THE CHILD:

Facebook: facebook.com/LouisTheChild

Instagram: instagram.com/louisthechild

Twitter: twitter.com/LouisTheChild