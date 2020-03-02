Louis The Child Announce Single With Foster The People

As Louis The Child take steps toward their imminent forthcoming album, the duo have teased arguably their biggest release to date: a collaboration alongside Foster The People.

Louis The Child (real names Robby Hauldren and Frederic Kennett) have announced the single titled "Every Color" will arrive on March 4th. The single will mark the duo's second of 2020 following their January release, "Don't Mind."

The idea for this collaboration may have been lingering for some time with the Louis The Child duo and their fans. Shortly following their initial announcement, the duo quote tweeted a fan suggesting the two groups should collaborate. The tweet was originally published back in 2018.

The new single will mark the second installment in the Chicago duo's forthcoming debut album expected out this year. In the meantime, Louis The Child and Foster The People's "Every Color" is available for pre-save.

FOLLOW LOUIS THE CHILD:

Facebook: facebook.com/LouisTheChild

Instagram: instagram.com/louisthechild

Twitter: twitter.com/LouisTheChild

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/louisthechild