Louis The Child and Foster The People Team Up on Vibrant Single "Every Color"

Just this week we learned that Louis The Child (LTC) had joined forces with the popular alternative rock band Foster The People (FTP). "Every Color" is now out for our enjoyment, and it does not disappoint. This is arguably the biggest collaboration to date for the former act and comes as the second single off their forthcoming debut album.

"Every Color" serves as a psychedelic ode to love. FTP lead singer Mark Foster's vocals lay down perfectly over the funky, bright beat. This is the type of track that will have you swooning with your loved one in the middle of a festival crowd. Teaming up with a band of this caliber is a surefire way to get LTC on the mainstream radio, a level of success not often seen with artists in this genre. The duo shared a note in regards to the creation of the single:

"Every Color" follows behind the duo's January release, "Don't Mind." So far we've seen the group thriving with their signature vocal electro-pop stylings so it will be interesting to see what the rest of the album has in store. As of now, little has been shared regarding the new album so stay tuned as more is sure to be announced.

LTC (comprised of Robby Hauldren and Frederic Kennett) skyrocketed into the limelight with their 2015 breakout single "It's Strange". Since then the Chicago-based duo have released countless smash hits and are currently on tour gearing up for their return to Coachella this April.

