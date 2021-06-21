Louis The Child Taps Goth Babe for Sun-Kissed Summer Chiller, "Encinitas"

The single is an infectious blend of Goth Babe's road trip-ready aesthetic and Louis The Child's cheerful bass drops.

Now in the thick of a new sonic era, Louis The Child has teamed up with Goth Babe for an infectiously sunny single that blends surf rock, garage rock and electronica.

Out June 18th, "Encinitas" sees the duo drift from the pop-infused themes of their debut album, Here For Now, and enter a chapter with roots in the big, bouncy energy of early 2010s dance music. Even more, it sees the artists listed as a featured contributor—a rarity in their career—speaking to the in-demand influence of their sound.

Primed for a summer road trip on California's Pacific Coast Highway, "Encinitas" moves seamlessly between bubbly synth lines, grungy interplays of bass and percussion, and Goth Babe's dreamy vocals. It's packed with personality, pulling at once from Louis The Child's colorful aesthetic and Goth Babe's signature easygoing energy, seen on solo hits like "Weekend Friend" and "Canary Islands."

"Encinitas" comes paired with a breezy music video shot in Southern California and directed by Vivian Kim. Featuring surfboards, checkered Vans and hard kombucha, the visual companion perfectly captures the beachy atmosphere of "Encinitas."

Kim, who has also been tapped by Goth Babe's genre colleague Yellow Days, added her artistic touch to the work with the grainy, washed out tones of its film cinematography. You watch the video below.

