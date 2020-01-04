Louis The Child Tease Wild, New Track at SnowGlobe

Louis The Child (real names Robby Hauldren and Frederic Kennett) teased a new track at SnowGlobe earlier this week.

Known as the "Fresh Juice" ID, the tune is far from the usual Louis The Child sound. Building up with intensifying snares and claps, it quickly transforms into an aggressive, banging bass track. While it's quite different than their well-known tunes, it's certainly one listeners vibe with.

While the tune isn't new to their live sets, it's something they've only teased a handful of times. Almost three years ago, the duo posted a clip of it to their Instagram account.

Hauldren and Kennett have jumped into the limelight since the release of their breakout single "It's Strange" in 2015. Since, the pair have released a number of hit singles including "Better Not" with Wafia, "Last To Leave" with Caroline Ailin, and "Love Is Alive" with Elohim.

