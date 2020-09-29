Listen to Louis The Child and TroyBoi's Nasty Trap Single "Fresh Juice"

Louis The Child are showing fans a new side of them after dropping "Fresh Juice," a monster trap collaboration with TroyBoi.

Known to champion trap music in their live sets, the duo have tapped one of the genre's most popular producers to mutate their future pop sound into bona fide sonic boom. They employ nasty bass patches in the drop, which are akin to Skrillex's post-dubstep sound design of yesteryear. TroyBoi's influence in "Fresh Juice" is also undeniable, especially in the break, which features eerie Middle Eastern-inspired vocal swells. Check out the new collaborative single below, which also came with a trippy animated video.

Along with the release of "Fresh Juice" came another single called "Keep Moving." Louis The Child decided to go house here, producing a bouncy club track a-la 2020 Diplo. Both songs will appear on Louis The Child's highly anticipated Candy 2 project, which the duo announced is releasing this week. Fans can also expect a Whethan collab on the project.

You can check out "Keep Moving" below.

