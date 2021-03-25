Tobtok, HUGEL and Love Harder Team Up for Lovesick Dance-Pop Anthem, "My Bed" [Premiere]

In a collaboration of grand proportions, Love Harder, HUGEL, and Tobtok have joined forces for "My Bed," a sultry dance-pop record that will soon arrive by way of fabled dance music banner Ultra Music.

Premiered today via EDM.com, "My Bed" is primed for Spotify domination due to its foot-tapping slap house arrangement. However, it's the track's storytelling that really shines through. In a post-cuffing season anthem for the lovelorn, the aching song tells the story of a lovesick person who can’t sleep without the comfort of their ride-or-die.

RBVLN does a brilliant job with the topline, offering a stentorian vocal that mirrors the pop-house energy of music by Imanbek or Topic. His work in the chorus is something to marvel at, as it floats above an earworm of a bass-line and fluttering arpeggios.

All three of Love Harder, HUGEL, and Tobtok have been at it for years, producing a myriad of global hits in the house and tropical avenues that represent hundreds of millions of cumulative streams between the formidable trio. Considering the horsepower behind the mega-collab "My Bed," it wouldn't be a surprise to see it chart internationally within weeks after its release.

You can listen to "My Bed" exclusively via EDM.com below and pre-save the track ahead of its official release here.

