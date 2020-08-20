Calvin Harris Shares New Exclusive Remix and Sun-Kissed "Summer Sessions" Playlist as Love Regenerator

Amazon Music's summer playlist series rolls on with a sun-kissed selection from Love Regenerator, the alias of Calvin Harris. Since kicking off with electronic boy wonder Martin Garrix, the series has featured Jayda G, Disclosure, and Kygo, among others.

Harris' playlist is brimming with warm, foot-tapping house music courtesy of Hardrive ("Deep Inside"), MK ("Burning"), and Daft Punk ("Around The World"), among many others. It also features a number of his own originals, like "One Kiss" with Dua Lipa and "Promises" with Sam Smith. In addition to his carefully curated selections, he also shared a new exclusive remix of his collaboration with Steve Lacy, "Live Without Your Love," from house honcho Solardo. Listen to Solardo's "Ball Bass Remix" via Amazon Music here.

Ahead of the release of "Live Without Your Love," Harris shared a handwritten letter from Defected Records founder Simon Dunmore from over twenty years ago, when the then-blossoming producer submitted his first demo to the venerated label.

The remainder of Amazon Music's "Summer Sessions" series will be fleshed out with playlists from "headliners" Tiësto and Galantis. Listeners can look forward to those playlists on 8/21 and 8/28, respectively, as well as additional playlists from Eats Everything, Idris Elba, Groove Armada, and more.

Check out Love Regenerator's playlist in full below.