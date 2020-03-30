Calvin Harris Shares Pair of Love Regenerator Live Stream Mixes

In an effort to entertain displaced EDM fans in a time of social distancing and isolation, many artists are taking advantage of live stream technology to provide improvised music experiences to the masses. One of the most monumental names in EDM history, Calvin Harris, is no exception. The dance music mega-star recently dropped two live streamed mixes as Love Regenerator, his classic house and techno-inspired side project. Available via his YouTube channel, each mix provides well over an hour's worth of music from the past, present, and future.

While not every song is identified in the mixes, each of the videos' descriptions contain a number of the titles included. While they were mostly hand picked by Calvin Harris (real name Adam Richard Wiles) himself, he took requests from fans in the chat during the stream.

Like clockwork, Wiles has released a new two-track Love Regenerator EP each month this year. Fans and artists alike have enjoyed seeing the pop and EDM sensation delve into something far from radio-friendly and honor the roots of the genre we know and love.

