Calvin Harris To Release New Love Regenerator EP with Eli Brown

This year saw the birth of Calvin Harris' new project Love Regenerator. The new alias pays homage to his house roots and the nostalgia of the 1990s rave. Since then, he's been on a release train dropping multiple two-track EPs and showing fans yet again why we can't get enough of the famed Scottish producer. He's now back with a collaboration with Bristol's house king, Eli Brown, for their new EP, Moving, due for release on Friday, April 3rd.

The EP will feature the title track "Moving" and "Don't You Want Me." Both are now currently available to preview and pre-order on Beatport. They are delivering us two gobsmacking tech-house tracks that will get you moving and grooving up and down your household. Need a way to pass the time during quarantine? Why not host your own virtual launch party with friends. These tracks are the ultimate party starter.

Calvin Harris, (real name Adam Wiles) first kicked off the Love Regenerator project with the Love Regenerator 1 EP featuring the tracks "Hypnagogic (I Can't Wait)" and "CP-1". Next up was Love Regenerator 2, comprised of "The Power of Love II" and "Regenerate Love." Love Regenerator 3 was next in the lineup, yet again delivering massive house tracks that make it nearly impossible to not dance to. While locked up in quarantine, Wiles gave fans exactly what they needed by hosting two special livestream mixes as Love Regenerator on his YouTube channel.

Moving by Love Regenerator and Eli Brown is out Friday, April 3rd. Pre-order and preview the new EP here.

H/T: YourEDM

