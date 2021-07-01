Listen to Loxy and Ink's Riveting Breakbeat Track, "Phoenix Rising"

Two titans in UK electronic music culture, Loxy and Ink, have dropped a new progressive breakbeat track titled "Phoenix Rising."

A follow-up to their latest hip-hop tune "Manifested Visions," Loxy and Ink have returned with another stunning collab. But this time around they went in a different direction. "Phoenix Rising" is a departure from their usual gritty UK sound, as this transformative track demonstrates the duo’s mastery of fluidity by offering a warm and welcoming breakbeat beast.

While an uncompromising drum & bass pattern propels listeners, the soft and soothing vocals offer an introspective contrast to the frenetic drum programming. As the riveting vocal samples elevate the senses, the heavy bass keeps us grounded.

Check out the music video for "Phoenix Rising," which arrives by way of R&S Records, below.

In the audiovisual for "Phoenix Rising," Loxy and Ink are on a journey to transcend from a world of oppression. The world around them is quiet and in shambles, leaving it to the artists to pick up the pieces and rise above. The story is a depiction of the current condition of the music industry.

A mission to innovate and a pledge to create authentic music has led Loxy and Ink to create their Manifested Visions EP. Coming soon on R&S Records, the five-track record speaks volumes about their passion for exploration in the studio, a notion well-represented by the diverse soundscapes of "Phoenix Rising."

The forthcoming EP will feature vocal collaborations with Tha Lion, Jody Lulati, and Miriam Safo, as well as Loxy and Ink themselves.

You can find "Phoenix Rising" on streaming platforms here.

