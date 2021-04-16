LP Giobbi and hermixalot Team Up for Infectious Dancefloor Anthem "Believer"

LP Giobbi and hermixalot have a longstanding friendship, launching FEMME HOUSE together as a way to help women find footing in the music industry. They've also connected many times musically, as they recently collaborated on "Move Your Body" and "Emancipation." Today, they've delivered their latest single "Believer" by way of Techne.

"Believer" is another notch on their belt of uplifting releases. The infectious energy of the tune is present right from the get-go, as this dancefloor anthem is destined to keep people moving long into the night. Opening with a burst of energetic drums and striking piano melodies, listeners are quickly greeted by hermixalot's unmistakable vocals.

"Believer" is a clear demonstration of LP Giobbi's mastery of house music. You can find the track on streaming platforms here and listen below.

