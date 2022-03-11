Skip to main content
LP Giobbi Connects With Bklava for Infectious Piano House Anthem, "Sinner"

The song comes just a few weeks after the pair hit the road together on tour.

c/o Press

LP Giobbi has been unstoppable in 2022, and her string of infectious dance anthems continues with her latest single, "Sinner," a collaboration with Bklava released via Defected's D4 D4NCE imprint.

Giobbi has long proven she's a phenomenal collaborator, effortlessly connecting with any artist and bringing both of their sounds to life. This time is no exception, as Bklava's stellar vocals and songwriting fit perfectly alongside the signature sound of the "Piano House Queen." "Sinner" is an instant staple in both artists' repertoires, making it a must-listen for anyone who can't get enough of their charming four-on-the-floor sound. 

Check out the new single below.

limewire-logo
GEAR + TECH

LimeWire Returns As NFT Marketplace to Right the Wrongs of Its Troubled Past

“LimeWire is returning as a platform for artists, not against them," said LimeWire's co-CEO.

By Cameron Sunkel1 hour ago
Orangetheory_Fitness_DJ_Steve_Aoki
NEWS

Steve Aoki Joins the Orangetheory Fitness Team—As the Company's "Chief Music Officer"

Steve Aoki is helping Orangetheory members push it to the limit with the company's new "All Out With Aoki" workout series.

By Cameron Sunkel1 hour ago
nia archives
NEWS

TIDAL Celebrates Electronic Music's Impactful Women With New Playlist

TIDAL is spotlighting the women who are shaping the electronic soundscape of tomorrow.

By Cameron Sunkel2 hours ago

"Sinner" has arrived two weeks into LP Giobbi's FEMME HOUSE Tour with Bklava traveling alongside her. The former is taking her philanthropic endeavors to the next level, offering free music production workshops, DJ courses, and professional development classes during every stop in partnership with Ableton and She Is The Music. You can grab tickets to LP Giobbi's tour here.

Listen to "Sinner" on streaming platforms here.

