LP Giobbi Connects With Bklava for Infectious Piano House Anthem, "Sinner"

LP Giobbi has been unstoppable in 2022, and her string of infectious dance anthems continues with her latest single, "Sinner," a collaboration with Bklava released via Defected's D4 D4NCE imprint.

Giobbi has long proven she's a phenomenal collaborator, effortlessly connecting with any artist and bringing both of their sounds to life. This time is no exception, as Bklava's stellar vocals and songwriting fit perfectly alongside the signature sound of the "Piano House Queen." "Sinner" is an instant staple in both artists' repertoires, making it a must-listen for anyone who can't get enough of their charming four-on-the-floor sound.

Check out the new single below.

"Sinner" has arrived two weeks into LP Giobbi's FEMME HOUSE Tour with Bklava traveling alongside her. The former is taking her philanthropic endeavors to the next level, offering free music production workshops, DJ courses, and professional development classes during every stop in partnership with Ableton and She Is The Music. You can grab tickets to LP Giobbi's tour here.

Listen to "Sinner" on streaming platforms here.

