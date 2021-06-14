LP Giobbi and Kaleena Zanders Put Pride and Soul at the Forefront With New Single "Carry Us"

House music producer LP Giobbi and singer-songwriter Kaleena Zanders have teamed up for a joyous single called "Carry Us.” After several months of adjustments to properly deliver their message, the track is finally out on Thrive Music.

This track took several iterations to get to where it is today because we wanted to find the best way to support the powerful song Kaleena wrote," Giobbi explained in a statement shared on Instagram. "Watching her create, produce and write was a magical experience for me because it felt like it came from a place beyond this world. It pushed me to step up and meet her to try as best as I could to create a track from which her message could soar!"

Powerful piano chords, brisk shakers, and a pulsating bassline provide the perfect platform for Zanders' transcendent lyrics. “Every step we will conquer,” she sings. “Climbing mountains, getting stronger. Carry us!”

The soulful track feels like pure celebration, pride, and joy. “It’s meant to uplift your spirits and make you feel like you’re getting a soulful, powerful hug,” Zanders' explained in a post of her own.

In addition to producing genre-defying music and serving as the North American Music Director for W Hotels, LP Giobbi founded her nonprofit organization Femme House, which addresses the lack of representation and equity in electronic music. She is set to perform at festivals across the U.S. this season including EDC Las Vegas, Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, Day Trip, Lollapalooza, and Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, among others.

Zanders has become not only one of the most sought-after collaborators in the dance music scene, but also a blossoming solo artist. Her 2017 song “Stronger Than I’ve Ever Been” was used in the Toyota commercial “Good Odds,” premiered during the Super Bowl, and was featured throughout the 2018 Winter Olympics.

