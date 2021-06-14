LP Giobbi and Kaleena Zanders Put Pride and Soul at the Forefront With New Single "Carry Us"

LP Giobbi and Kaleena Zanders Put Pride and Soul at the Forefront With New Single "Carry Us"

“It’s meant to uplift your spirits and make you feel like you’re getting a soulful, powerful hug.”
Author:
Publish date:

LP Giobbi (via Facebook)

“It’s meant to uplift your spirits and make you feel like you’re getting a soulful, powerful hug.”

House music producer LP Giobbi and singer-songwriter Kaleena Zanders have teamed up for a joyous single called "Carry Us.” After several months of adjustments to properly deliver their message, the track is finally out on Thrive Music.

This track took several iterations to get to where it is today because we wanted to find the best way to support the powerful song Kaleena wrote," Giobbi explained in a statement shared on Instagram. "Watching her create, produce and write was a magical experience for me because it felt like it came from a place beyond this world. It pushed me to step up and meet her to try as best as I could to create a track from which her message could soar!"

Powerful piano chords, brisk shakers, and a pulsating bassline provide the perfect platform for Zanders' transcendent lyrics. “Every step we will conquer,” she sings. “Climbing mountains, getting stronger. Carry us!”

The soulful track feels like pure celebration, pride, and joy. “It’s meant to uplift your spirits and make you feel like you’re getting a soulful, powerful hug,” Zanders' explained in a post of her own.

In addition to producing genre-defying music and serving as the North American Music Director for W Hotels, LP Giobbi founded her nonprofit organization Femme House, which addresses the lack of representation and equity in electronic music. She is set to perform at festivals across the U.S. this season including EDC Las Vegas, Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, Day Trip, Lollapalooza, and Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, among others.

Zanders has become not only one of the most sought-after collaborators in the dance music scene, but also a blossoming solo artist. Her 2017 song “Stronger Than I’ve Ever Been” was used in the Toyota commercial “Good Odds,” premiered during the Super Bowl, and was featured throughout the 2018 Winter Olympics.

FOLLOW LP GIOBBI:

Facebook: facebook.com/LPGiobbi
Twitter: twitter.com/LPGiobbi
Instagram: instagram.com/lpgiobbi
Spotify: spoti.fi/3iQvztP

FOLLOW KALEENA ZANDERS:

Facebook: facebook.com/KaleenaZandersMusic
Twitter: twitter.com/KaleenaZanders
Instagram: instagram.com/kaleenazanders
Spotify: spoti.fi/3aOqHSI

Related

LP Giobbi
EVENTS

FEMME HOUSE'S LP Giobbi Hosted a Livestream With a Powerhouse Lineup of Women

Four artists hit the decks on Insomniac TV in honor of Women's History Month.

LP Giobbi
MUSIC RELEASES

LP Giobbi Drops Uplifting Single With hermixalot, "Move Your Body"

LP Giobbi's latest cut introduces some much-needed positive energy.

unnamed
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaleena Zanders Fights Injustice in Animated Music Video for "SET ME OFF"

Kaleena Zanders emerges as a bionic superwoman in her new music video.

LP Giobbi
MUSIC RELEASES

LP Giobbi and hermixalot Team Up for Infectious Dancefloor Anthem "Believer"

"Believer" demonstrates a mastery of skills from the piano house queen.

LP Giobbi
MUSIC RELEASES

LP Giobbi Taps Little Boots for Soothing House Single "Meet Again"

The pair also released a lyric video to accompany the track.

Boiish
MUSIC RELEASES

boiish Drop Tech House Remix of VenessaMichaels and Kaleena Zanders' "Creme Brûlée"

The Miami duo brought the sound of of their hometown to VenessaMichaels and Kaleena Zanders' summertime single.

TOC
OPINION

EDM.com Quarantine Diaries: Kaleena Zanders

"I am so thankful that dance music has opened a door for me to be heard all over the world, and now I want to take everyone on my personal journey."

venessamichael-kaleena-zanders-2
EVENTS

EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #2: Kaleena Zanders and VenessaMichaels

Join us live as we sip custom cocktails crafted by the fiery duo of Kaleena Zanders and VenessaMichaels.