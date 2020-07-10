LP Giobbi Taps Little Boots for Soothing House Single "Meet Again"

FEMME HOUSE founder LP Giobbi has been teasing her tune with Little Boots, "Meet Again," via livestream for quite some time now. Today, she released the long sought after track via her and SOFI TUKKER's label, Animal Talk.

"Meet Again" is an attention grabber from the get-go. Graceful piano chords glide into a hypnotic house beat, eventually leading to smooth vocals from Little Boots. This crowd-pleaser has us longing to be back in the club and that notion is exactly what LP Giobbi was going for. She states that she wrote this tune as a beacon of hope for those who are feeling alone or hopeless during the pandemic. "Even if we don’t know when or don’t know where, we will be able to reunite on a dance floor to be a part of something greater than ourselves one day in the future."

"It’s such a simple line, but I felt pulled to share it as a meaningful message across the world to everyone feeling lonely, disconnected or sad," adds Little Boots about the hook of "Meet Again."

Alongside the release of the single, LP Giobbi and Little Boots also put together a lyric video that features vintage clips of a young Giobbi. You can watch the lyric video for "Meet Again" below.

