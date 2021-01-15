LP Giobbi Drops Uplifting Single With hermixalot, "Move Your Body"

From co-owning her own label alongside the ever-popular duo SOFI TUKKER to curating music for all W Hotel properties in North America, LP Giobbi has established herself as a do-it-all presence within dance music. Today she's returned alongside one of her FEMME HOUSE co-founders, hermixalot, for a new club-ready track called "Move Your Body" via Insomniac Records.

"Move Your Body" is an uplifting dance floor anthem that offers a powerful, sanguine feel to listeners. The positive energy radiating from this tune makes it an instant playlist addition. The vocals provided by hermixalot create a sense of playfulness as well, encouraging listeners to get up and dance throughout the song. LP Giobbi maintains her title as the piano house queen as well, with intoxicatingly smooth piano chords paired expertly with raw percussion. As their 8th collaboration together, LP Giobbi and hermixalot have found perfect chemistry.

LP Giobbi's mark on the music industry extends beyond production, as her FEMME HOUSE brand is one of her most influential projects to date. She and her co-founders work to provide equal opportunities for women in the music industry by cultivating a close-knit community and offering workshops, networking, mentorship, and more. Learn more about FEMME HOUSE here.

Listen to "Move Your Body" below.

FOLLOW LP GIOBBI:

Facebook: facebook.com/LPGiobbi

Twitter: twitter.com/LPGiobbi

Instagram: instagram.com/lpgiobbi

Spotify: spoti.fi/3iQvztP