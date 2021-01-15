LP Giobbi Drops Uplifting Single With hermixalot, "Move Your Body"

LP Giobbi Drops Uplifting Single With hermixalot, "Move Your Body"

LP Giobbi's latest cut introduces some much-needed positive energy.
Author:
Publish date:

Shervin Lainez

From co-owning her own label alongside the ever-popular duo SOFI TUKKER to curating music for all W Hotel properties in North America, LP Giobbi has established herself as a do-it-all presence within dance music. Today she's returned alongside one of her FEMME HOUSE co-founders, hermixalot, for a new club-ready track called "Move Your Body" via Insomniac Records

"Move Your Body" is an uplifting dance floor anthem that offers a powerful, sanguine feel to listeners. The positive energy radiating from this tune makes it an instant playlist addition. The vocals provided by hermixalot create a sense of playfulness as well, encouraging listeners to get up and dance throughout the song. LP Giobbi maintains her title as the piano house queen as well, with intoxicatingly smooth piano chords paired expertly with raw percussion. As their 8th collaboration together, LP Giobbi and hermixalot have found perfect chemistry. 

LP Giobbi's mark on the music industry extends beyond production, as her FEMME HOUSE brand is one of her most influential projects to date. She and her co-founders work to provide equal opportunities for women in the music industry by cultivating a close-knit community and offering workshops, networking, mentorship, and more. Learn more about FEMME HOUSE here

Listen to "Move Your Body" below.

FOLLOW LP GIOBBI:

Facebook: facebook.com/LPGiobbi
Twitter: twitter.com/LPGiobbi
Instagram: instagram.com/lpgiobbi
Spotify: spoti.fi/3iQvztP

Related

LP Giobbi
MUSIC RELEASES

LP Giobbi Taps Little Boots for Soothing House Single "Meet Again"

The pair also released a lyric video to accompany the track.

What So Not
MUSIC RELEASES

What So Not and tyDi Drop Massive Albums, Dada Life Returns With New Single, and More!

The latest dance music jams curated just for you.

RL Grime
MUSIC RELEASES

Word of Mouth: RL Grime Drops Beautiful Single, Valentino Khan Returns With Catchy Heater, and More!

The latest and greatest from your favorite dance music artist.

unnamed (5)
EVENTS

LP Giobbi's Curated "FEMME HOUSE" Series Takes Over Bandsintown LIVE This Week

LP Giobbi has assembled a the perfect lineup for her "FEMME HOUSE" brand's Bandsintown LIVE debut.

Habstrakt
FEATURES

Word of Mouth: Habstrakt Drops New Anthem, RÜFÜS DU SOL is Back With a New Single, and More This Week!

Word of Mouth brings you the latest dance music tunes.

Pegboard Nerds
MUSIC RELEASES

Pegboard Nerds Team up With Quiet Disorder for 'Move That Body' [LISTEN]

Get up and move your body to this crazy collaboration between Quiet Disorder and Pegboard Nerds.

night bass
MUSIC RELEASES

Night Bass Drops Club-Friendly Compilation Featuring MONXX, Tony Romera, More

Their latest compilation is filled with the infectious Night Bass energy fans know and love.

Tchami and Malaa
FEATURES

Word of Mouth: Tchami and Malaa Drop Collaborative EP, SLANDER Teams up With WAVEDASH, and more!

The latest from your favorite dance music artists