LSDREAM Announces New Album, Drops Wobbly Single "PEACE LOVE & WUBZ": Listen
Publish date:

LSDREAM Announces New Album, Drops Wobbly Single "PEACE LOVE & WUBZ": Listen

LSDREAM's third album will drop on his familiar home of Wakaan.
Author:

Ti Ng

LSDREAM's third album will drop on his familiar home of Wakaan.

LSDREAM is charting the course for his his third full-length album, aptly titled PEACE LOVE & WUBZ.

The dubstep and experimental bass music star recently announced the new LP, but stopped short of sharing a release date. However, he did unveil the album's titular track, a mind-bending banger blending elements of trap and funk. In addition to disco-inspired synths and filthy bass patches, "PEACE LOVE & WUBZ" also flaunts verses from Cojaxx, a rapper and hip-hop artist who has performed as 12th Planet's MC.

Check out the wobbly single below, the third to be released from the upcoming album.

Recommended Articles

Yvonne Gougelet Kyle Kinch-24
MUSIC RELEASES

Get Down to Kyle Kinch's Poolside Tech House Anthem, "Rumpshaker"

The song invites you to sweat with an infectious vocal refrain and chugging bassline.

lsdream
MUSIC RELEASES

LSDREAM Announces New Album, Drops Wobbly Single "PEACE LOVE & WUBZ": Listen

LSDREAM's third album will drop on his familiar home of Wakaan.

moore kismet
NEWS

Moore Kismet Makes History As Youngest Artist to Ever Perform at Lollapalooza

"I’m still at a loss for words at how great this felt."

PEACE LOVE & WUBZ will be LSDREAM's first album since 2019's Renegades of Light, which featured joint tracks with Champagne Drip, Varien, and Leah Culver, among others. His debut came back in 2018 with the 10-track Voyager LP.

If his last two records were any indication, fans os LSDREAM can expect a slew of major collabs from around the bass music scene, including some of Wakaan's longtime artists.

You can pre-save PEACE LOVE & WUBZ here.

FOLLOW LSDREAM:

Facebook: facebook.com/LSDREAMMUSIC
Instagram: instagram.com/lsdream
Twitter: twitter.com/LSDREAM_MUSIC
Spotify: spoti.fi/3mpNB7m

Related

LSDREAM
MUSIC RELEASES

LSDREAM Takes Listeners on a Journey of Self Exploration on Grungy, Psychedelic New LP, Renegades of Light

Sam Damient, formerly known as Brillz, delivered an entirely new, genre-bending experience with this latest LSDREAM LP.

LSDream Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

Embrace the Retro-Inspired Bass-Boosted Sounds of LSDream with New Single “Spaceship” feat. Meredith Bull

LSDream delivers the first single since releasing his massive second album, Renegades of Lights, out now on Liquid Stranger’s imprint Wakaan.

UNIVERSAL WUB TOUR_021_191013
MUSIC RELEASES

LSDREAM and Shlump Drop “STARCHILD” Ahead of Joint EP, Universal Dub [Premiere]

The collaborative EP is the latest in a series of high-profile drops from the Wakaan label.

LSDREAM
MUSIC RELEASES

LSDREAM Revisits Futuristic Dubstep Sound on New Collaboration With Taylr Renee, “FOLLOW THE VIBE”

It's the producer's return to dubstep following the roll out of his new ambient side project, LIGHTCODE.

MIZE
MUSIC RELEASES

Mize Returns to Wakaan With Wobbly Single "Refraction"

Mize is back with yet another mind-melting tune.

Ilan Bluestone
NEWS

Ilan Bluestone Drops New Single and Announces Sophomore Album, "IMPULSE"

Bluestone's second full-length album will arrive in early May under the Anjunabeats banner.

Sully
MUSIC RELEASES

Wakaan Prodigy Sully Delivers Wobbly New Single "Duck Hummus" [Premiere]

"Duck Hummus" is fit to move crowds and incite head-banging mobs, but in a time of social distancing, it lends to validate the hype behind this talented young gun.

33943515_1269982236468242_2399370620778315776_n
MUSIC RELEASES

G Jones Just Dropped New Single "TIME" Off New Album [Listen]

Third single from THE INEFFABLE TRUTH