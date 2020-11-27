LSDREAM Revisits Futuristic Dubstep Sound on New Collaboration With Taylr Renee, “FOLLOW THE VIBE”

WAKAAN heavy-hitter LSDREAM returned today with a new single called "FOLLOW THE VIBE," a collaboration with singer-songwriter Taylr Renee. The track provides a bit of nostalgia for fans of both artists, as the two previously collaborated on “PSYCHEDELIC," which appeared on LSDREAM's 2018 EP VOYAGER.

This new single not only showcases LSDREAM’s top-notch sound design, but his dexterous ability for creating dynamically fun and adventurous tunes. You can listen to "FOLLOW THE VIBE" below.

“‘FOLLOW THE VIBE’ is my 2020 anthem," said LSDREAM. "It’s a reminder that no matter what life throws at you, stay in the light because there's magic and joy on the other side. Through all the hardships we faced this year, our collective passion for music and this community helped keep us inspired and sane."

“FOLLOW THE VIBE” is a return to LSDREAM's wonky, cosmic production style following the recent unveiling of his ambient, sound-healing alias, LIGHTCODE. The project debuted with THE EGREGORE EP, released via SSKWAN, and a six-week meditation livestream event.

In celebration of today's release, LSDREAM will be performing a two-hour virtual DJ set, dubbed the “R.A.V.E Cave,” this evening at 7PM PT (10PM ET) on his YouTube channel. You can stream it live here.

FOLLOW LSDREAM:

Spotify: spoti.fi/3mpNB7m

Facebook: facebook.com/LSDREAMMUSIC

Instagram: instagram.com/lsdream

Twitter: twitter.com/LSDREAM_MUSIC