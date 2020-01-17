Luca Draccar Unveils Supernatural Dark Techno EP, NO SOMETIMES YES

Berlin-based techno producer Luca Draccar has released a four-track EP titled NO SOMETIMES YES. Clocking in at just under 40 minutes, the collection of tracks takes place in a futuristic, sci-fi-inspired soundscape where Draccar says “electronic music plays the intermediary with supernatural entities.”

Inspired by bipolarity and contradiction as balance, the four-track effort is arrives as the fourth release on the Lush Point imprint. NO SOMETIMES YES exudes duality while showcasing the best of Draccar’s dark and exotic beats. The Italian-born producer's effort encapsulates feelings of incoherence, the idea that creating something from nothing is the nightmare of a rational mind.”

NO SOMETIMES YES opens with an apocalyptic-sounding cut titled “No Sky.” The heavy tone of the track sets the mood of the EP, as if opening a portal to channel supernatural spirits. The lead track of the EP slowly builds into “Blackout,” an 11-minute, minimalistic cut tinged with his glitchy signature sound. The standout track of the EP, which contrasts the stripped-back dark energy of the previous song, is “Loversive.” Inspired by stories of romance, it contradicts Draccar’s self-defined “deep, delirious, dark (DDD)” style. NO SOMETIMES YES wraps up with “Simply Complicated,” a industrial-esque club track with a heavy bass line.

Fans can listen to Luca Draccar’s NO SOMETIMES YES via Lush Point records on Spotify, Apple Music and SoundCloud.

