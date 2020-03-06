Wakaan has become an established brand behind earbud rattling bass, but that doesn't mean the indie label won't dust off an emotional gem from time to time.

Label heavyweights Lucii and Champagne Drip have finally unveiled their long-awaited collaboration, "Me and You." Throughout various tour stops in 2019, including appearances at the inaugural Wakaan Music Festival last October, the two have teased the track to much fanfare.

"Me and You" is an emotionally charged triumph to kick off 2020. The song starts with hopeful lyrics from Lucii, who recants a tale of escaping to another world with a newfound lover. The intelligently designed track builds slowly behind the vocals, until the one-minute mark where Champagne Drip's signature stomping bass comes rushing in.

Lucii, the space bass project of Orlando's Emily Rose, has most recently made headlines for her new relationship with female powerhouse Rezz, but she has amassed her own following with intimate, bass-heavy tracks that often feature her own vocals. Champagne Drip is a longtime member of the bass community, with additional releases on Deadbeats and remixes for the likes of Zeds Dead, Diplo and NGHTMRE under his belt.

Between the heartfelt lyrics and clever bass lines, "Me and You" offers a little for everyone and continues an impressive run of releases from the Wakaan label. Stream or download it across platforms here.

