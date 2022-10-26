Skip to main content
"I Haven't Felt Like an Artist In a Long Time": Lucii's New Song Is a Whirlwind of Festered Emotions

"I Haven't Felt Like an Artist In a Long Time": Lucii's New Song Is a Whirlwind of Festered Emotions

"Sleeping Pills" is the most vulnerable track to-date from the EDM.com Class of 2021 star.

Lucii/Facebook

"Sleeping Pills" is the most vulnerable track to-date from the EDM.com Class of 2021 star.

EDM.com Class of 2021 star Lucii has shared a brand new track, an emotive dance record called "Sleeping Pills."

Lucii's sultry vocals dance atop potent, pillowy production in "Sleeping Pills." She maintains a subtle sound in the verses, only to unleash a cathartic chorus with gut-wrenching lyrics about losing someone she cares about and the inability to silence her mind.

"Tears falling from my eyes / I'm alright, I'm fine, I lie / 'Cause I keep having to take sleeping pills," sings Lucii. 

Alongside the release of "Sleeping Pills" Lucii shared a hypnotic lyric video, which you can check out below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

310443231_651267726360189_4591844312663058608_n
MUSIC RELEASES

"I Haven't Felt Like an Artist In a Long Time": Lucii's New Song Is a Whirlwind of Festered Emotions

"Sleeping Pills" is the most vulnerable track to-date from the EDM.com Class of 2021 star.

By Lennon Cihak
Alison Wonderland
MUSIC RELEASES

Alison Wonderland Conjures Strength From Solitude In "Down the Line": Watch the Music Video

"We need the dark times in order to get to the light."

By Jason Heffler
Basspod Stage at EDC Vegas 2022_brphotoco-03
INDUSTRY

Harm Reduction Resources Are Coming to All Insomniac Music Festivals

The nation's leading electronic music festival organizer teamed up with End Overdose to combat the opioid epidemic.

By Jason Heffler

Lucii says she pivoted her sound two years ago because she wasn't satisfied with its direction. This change allowed her to shift her perspective and cultivate an entirely new era of Lucii. But after changing her sound, she experienced depression and had to focus on herself to "see the light."

"I'm so sorry I haven't been able to release music," Lucii wrote in a recent Instagram post. "I've had lots of broken promises these past 2 years that have prevented me from releasing. [Because] of this, I have become so depressed I can barely brush my teeth in the morning. Everything seems lost but I'm trying to see the light."

However, Lucii is now flourishing as a powerhouse producer and singer-songwriter. And "Sleeping Pills" effectively marks "the beginning of the new era," she said. You can stream the new track here.

Follow Lucii:

Facebook: facebook.com/LuciitheAlien
Instagram: instagram.com/luciithealien
Twitter: twitter.com/LuciitheAlien
Spotify: spoti.fi/2EXUOv0

Tags
terms:
LuciiNew Music

Related

Lucii
MUSIC RELEASES

Lucii Previews New Wakaan EP With Lead Single, "Till the Day I Die"

Our favorite alien is assembling another victorious release with Wakaan.

Lucii
MUSIC RELEASES

Lucii Drops Haunting "Wicked" EP Right in Time for Halloween

This is the bass alien's first official EP since 2018.

DJ/producer Lucii.
MUSIC RELEASES

Lucii Gives Preview to Wakaan Festival, Unreleased Music, and More [INTERVIEW]

We caught up with one of bass music's fastest rising stars, Lucii, after an out-of-this-world performance at Bass Canyon 2019.

KOVEN
MUSIC RELEASES

Koven. Share Cinematic Piece "Never Have I Felt This"

Koven. have set a standard for cinematic bass music. 'Never Have I Felt Like' this is certainly no exception.

Alison Wonderland
MUSIC RELEASES

"Loner": Alison Wonderland's Third Album Is the Rallying Call of Our Times

The album finds Wonderland at her most raw and lucid, leaning into deeply vulnerable lyrics and bewitching sound design.

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Rising Star Lucii Debuts New Collab with Champagne Drip, "Me and You"

DJ/producer Lucii.
MUSIC RELEASES

Lucii Makes Enchanting Debut on Wakaan with “Neptune”

It seems all things otherworldly are meant to land on the alt-bass label.

Kim Petras Pride 2018
FEATURES

5 of the Best Songs In 2021 By Transgender and Queer Artists

Kim Petras, Shawnee Kish, and Quinn Christopherson are only a few artists that transformed music in 2021.