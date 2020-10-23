Lucii Drops Haunting "Wicked" EP Right in Time for Halloween

Lucii has had all eyes on her since joining Liquid Stranger's Wakaan imprint as the label's first female signee. After making her Wakaan debut with the single "Neptune," she is back to keep the momentum going with her second official EP, Wicked. Prepare for a devious collection that encapsulates her freeform bass style.

She opens with "Spell," a mesmerizing anthem for anyone who's ever been entranced by another. The overwhelming whirlwind she pulls you into is sonically expressed in the depravity of the drop. The previously released single "TilI the Day I Die" is next on the lineup. Lucii's vocals and lyrics share a lot of similarities to Lana Del Rey, oozing with the eerily romantic breathiness that has the ability to captivate a room.

Her collaboration with Point.Blank titled "Wonky" is the hardest track of the EP and stays true to its title in terms of the production style. She closes with "Vibe," rounding out the otherworldly experience she's created for her listeners.

Wicked is Lucii's first official EP since her self-released debut, Abduction, in 2018. This year alone she's gone on to drop a successful string of collaborative singles, including "Me and You" with Champagne Drip and "You" with Sam Lamar.

You can stream and download Wicked across all platforms here.

FOLLOW LUCII:

Facebook: facebook.com/LuciitheAlien

Instagram: instagram.com/luciithealien

Twitter: twitter.com/LuciitheAlien

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2EXUOv0