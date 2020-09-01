Maceo Plex's New Single Moonlights as an ACLU Fundraiser to Combat Voter Suppression

Venerated house producer and DJ Maceo Plex has released a new single called "Nu World," teaming up with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) for a timely philanthropic endeavor ahead of the impending US federal election.

The menacing tech house tune arrives by way of Maceo Plex's own Ellum Audio banner and is oozing with the sinister kinetic flair that helped to catapult him to the upper echelon of the genre. He will be directing funds raised from the sales of the track to the ACLU in their efforts to combat voter suppression.

Along with the single also comes a shocking piece of accompanying artwork, which features a person pointing a gun at their head in a lake with an American flag draped over their face.

You can listen to "Nu World" below and purchase the track via Beatport here. For direct donations to the ACLU, navigate to the organization's official website.

FOLLOW MACEO PLEX:

Facebook: facebook.com/MaceoPlex

Instagram: instagram.com/maceoplex

Twitter: twitter.com/MaceoPlex

Spotify: spoti.fi/2G9JrjR