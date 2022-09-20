Skip to main content
Maddy O'Neal Drops Shapeshifting Sophomore Album, "Ricochet"

The 10-track album blends futuristic bass with electro-soul beats and funky, head-nodding disco.

Maddy O’Neal has dropped Ricochet, her genre-bending sophomore album.

Ricochet sees the Denver-based electronic music producer at her most creative, alchemizing futuristic bass with electro-soul beats and funky, head-nodding disco. Complete with dazzling singles like the sparkling future bass banger "Never Fades" and the spacey “Follow Me," Ricochet is a bold body of work that showcases O'Neal's shapeshifting approach to sound design.

O'Neal's shrewd sampling and synthesizer work conjure drizzles of funky bass goodness throughout Ricochet. The album features a number of special guests, including Balkan Bump, Ryan Montbleau, Ryan Jalbert, MOONz, STS9’s Alana Rocklin and Lettuce’s Eric "Benny" Bloom, among others.

The album’s opener, “The Way Home,” leads listeners into a shimmering electronic realm as an Alan Watts-esque sample disintegrates into crashing percussion. “Affected” positions itself as one of the album’s standout tracks, as collaborators Montbleau, Jalbert, Rocklin, Bloom and WhyAwake deliver a groovy bass number full of staccato bass and horn garnishes.

Meanwhile, “Dystopia” marks one of the only two instrumentals on Ricochet, flinging listeners headlong into celestial soundscapes and euphoric bass. Take a listen below.

Ricochet is a tour de force for O'Neal and a fierce personal statement encapsulating her artistry.

"The experimentation and full trust in my own creative choices were huge in bringing this album to life," O'Neal said in a press statement. "I had to break through the noise that was serving as resistance to growth, and I'm so proud of this body of work. It really feels like a journey covering all my artistic bases, from start to finish."

O’Neal is now set to take her sophomore album on tour, kicking things off with a high-profile performance at Excision's Lost Lands festival. You can purchase tickets to the tour here.

