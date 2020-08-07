Madeon Announces New Single "The Prince" and Release Date

French electronic production prodigy Madeon has new music on the horizon. To the delight of his staunch fanbase, he took to Instagram today, August 7th, to announce a forthcoming single called "The Prince."

The single, which is slated for an August 14th release, follows Madeon's epic music video for the Good Faith cut "Miracle." The video was produced in tandem with Game of Thrones stars Lena Headey and Maisie Williams, with the former directing and the latter starring in the stunning short.

Ahead of the release of "The Prince," dive into our late 2019 interview with Madeon here in which he waxes poetic about the inspiration behind Good Faith and his move to LA.

You can check out the announcement below and pre-save "The Prince" here.

FOLLOW MADEON:

Facebook: facebook.com/itsmadeon

Twitter: twitter.com/madeon

Instagram: instagram.com/MADEON

Spotify: spoti.fi/3khQTsZ