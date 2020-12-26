Kick 2020 to the Curb With Madeon's New Year's Eve DJ Mix

Kick 2020 to the Curb With Madeon's New Year's Eve DJ Mix

His hourlong Apple Music mix features music from Justice, Rezz, Gesaffelstein, Kanye West, and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Jasmine Safaeian

Just days after the release of his chills-inducing acoustic performance, Madeon is back with another mix.

To help send one of the worst years of our collective lives packing, he released a New Year's Eve 2021 DJ mix on Apple Music. With close to 50 songs packed into just over 60 minutes of music, fans of nearly every genre will be satisfied with the French electronic music star's choices. While we won't be able to enjoy NYE like years past, at least the music will still be as good as ever. 

Seeing as it's a DJ mix and not one of his trademark live performances, the holiday offering is primarily filled with music from other artists. All is not lost for super-fans, though, as they will still be able to hear original works such as "The Prince," "Miracle," and of course "Shelter." Alongside his own productions, a wide range of tracks from Justice, REZZ, Gesaffelstein, TroyBoi, Kanye West, Kavinsky, and more were chosen for his year-end set. 

Madeon's "NYE 2021 (DJ Mix)" can be streamed in its entirety by Apple Music subscribers or previewed by everyone else here.

