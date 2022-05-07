Madonna to Release "Finally Enough Love" Compilation With Remixes By Avicii, Above & Beyond, More

The Queen of Pop's first project from her career-spanning global partnership with Warner Music is officially on the way: a retrospective album called Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.

Madonna remains the only recording artist to net 50 #1 hits on the Billboard charts. In celebration of the milestone, she will release the collection, which boasts 50 alternate versions and remixes of her music by some of electronic music's most esteemed artists.

Among the tracks is Avicii's beloved remix of "Girl Gone Wild," a gem of the late dance music icon's early era of mainstream success. Avicii and Madonna famously appeared together on the Ultra Music Festival Mainstage in 2012, a performance that marked the start of a working relationship which saw the two joining forces on a number of subsequent creative endeavors, including Madonna's Rebel Heart album.

Elsewhere on Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones are high-profile remixes from Axwell, Above & Beyond and Benny Benassi, among others.

Closing out the collection is Honey Dijon's radio mix of "I Don’t Search I Find." Released in 2019, this track by the renowned DJ and vocal advocate for trans rights was the crown jewel that put Madonna over the edge of having released 50 chart-topping hits, per Billboard.

A 16-track edition of Finally Enough Love will hit streaming services on June 24th. Then, on August 19th, both the 16-track version and the full 50-track record will be released as a digital download and on CD and vinyl. The 50-track collection will also be available to stream.

You can pre-order the collection here and check out the tracklist below.

Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones Tracklist

1. “Holiday” (7” Version) +

2. “Like A Virgin” (7” Version)

3. “Material Girl” (7” Version)

4. “Into The Groove” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

5. “Open Your Heart” (Video Version) +

6. “Physical Attraction” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

7. “Everybody” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

8. “Like A Prayer” (Remix/Edit)

9. “Express Yourself” (Remix/Edit)

10. “Keep It Together” (Alternate Single Remix) *+

11. “Vogue” (Single Version) +

12. “Justify My Love” (Orbit Edit)

13. “Erotica” (Underground Club Mix)

14. “Deeper And Deeper” (David’s Radio Edit) +#

15. “Fever” (Radio Edit) +

16. “Secret” (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix)

17. “Bedtime Story” (Junior’s Single Mix)

18. “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” (Miami Mix Edit)

19. “Frozen” (Extended Club Mix Edit)

20. “Ray Of Light” (Sasha Ultra Violet Mix Edit) +#

21. “Nothing Really Matters” (Club 69 Radio Mix) +

22. “Beautiful Stranger” (Calderone Radio Mix)

23. “American Pie” (Richard ‘Humpty’ Vission Radio Mix)

24. “Music” (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit)

25. “Don’t Tell Me” (Thunderpuss Video Remix) +#

26. “What It Feels Like For A Girl” (Above And Beyond Club Radio Edit)

27. “Impressive Instant” (Peter Rauhofer’s Universal Radio Mixshow Mix) +#

28. “Die Another Day” (Deepsky Radio Edit) +#

29. “American Life” (Felix Da Housecat’s Devin Dazzle Edit) *+

30. “Hollywood” (Calderone & Quayle Edit) +#

31. “Me Against The Music” (Peter Rauhofer Radio Mix) + – Britney Spears featuring Madonna

32. “Nothing Fails” (Tracy Young’s Underground Radio Edit) *+

33. “Love Profusion” (Ralphi Rosario House Vocal Edit) +#

34. “Hung Up” (SDP Extended Vocal Edit)

35. “Sorry” (PSB Maxi Mix Edit) +#

36. “Get Together” (Jacques Lu Cont Vocal Edit) +

37. “Jump” (Axwell Remix Edit)

38. “4 Minutes” (Bob Sinclar Space Funk Edit) + – featuring Justin Timberlake & Timbaland

39. “Give It 2 Me” (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit) +#

40. “Celebration” (Benny Benassi Remix Edit)

41. “Give Me All Your Luvin’” (Party Rock Remix) – featuring LMFAO & Nicki Minaj

42. “Girl Gone Wild” (Avicii’s UMF Mix)

43. “Turn Up The Radio” (Offer Nissim Remix Edit) *+#

44. “Living For Love” (Offer Nissim Promo Mix) *+

45. “Ghosttown” (Dirty Pop Intro Remix)

46. “Bitch I’m Madonna” (Sander Kleinenberg Video Edit) +# – featuring Nicki Minaj

47. “Medellín” (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) – Madonna & Maluma

48. “I Rise” (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)

49. “Crave” (Tracy Young Dangerous Remix) – with Swae Lee

50. “I Don’t Search I Find” (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)