Major Lazer to Drop Collab with Mumford & Sons Frontman, “Lay Your Head on Me”

By now it should come as no surprise anytime a Diplo-fronted group brings an artist from outside DJ culture into the fold. Major Lazer have announced a collaboration with Mumford & Sons lead singer and multi-instrumentalist Marcus Mumford titled “Lay Your Head on Me.” It’s slated for release on Thursday, March 26th, 2020.

The dancehall-EDM crossover supergroup shared artwork for the new single in a tweet that simply read “THURSDAY.” It remains to be seen to what degree Mumford’s folk rock influence has colored the finished product.

In the 12 years since the group formed, Major Lazer (currently comprised of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums) have amassed a formidable list of collaborators. In addition to teaming up with the likes of Ellie Goulding, DJ Snake, and Ariana Grande, they boast production credits for Snoop Dogg, Rita Ora and others.

At the time of writing no pre-save or pre-order links are available for “Lay Your Head on Me.”

FOLLOW MAJOR LAZER:

Facebook: facebook.com/majorlazer

Twitter: twitter.com/MAJORLAZER

Instagram: instagram.com/majorlazer

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/majorlazer