Alessia Cara, J Balvin, French Montana, More to Appear on Major Lazer's New Album: See the Full Tracklist

As the five-year wait for a new Major Lazer record continues to wane, the trio has unveiled the official tracklist for Music Is The Weapon. Their fourth studio album, which officially drops next Friday, October 23rd, features a star-studded list of collaborators.

Set to appear on Music Is The Weapon are French Montana, J Balvin, Anitta, Nicki Minaj, and Grammy Award-winning artist Alessia Cara, who features on the album's kickoff track, "Hell and High Water." Also appearing on three songs is Beam, perhaps best known to dance music fans for his massive feature on Skrillex's "Mumbai Power."

Major Lazer also recently announced a drive-in concert tour to support Music Is The Weapon, which will launch on the same day the album drops in Riverside, California before concluding on Halloween in Charlotte. You can find out more via the group's website.

Check out the full Music Is The Weapon tracklist below.

Music Is The Weapon Tracklist:

1) Hell and High Water (feat. Alessia Cara)

2) Sun Comes Up (feat. Busy Signal & Joeboy)

3) Bam Bam (feat. French Montana & Beam)

4) Tiny (feat. Beam & Shenseea)

5) Mr. Eazi & Major Lazer - Oh My Gawd (feat. Nicki Minaj & K4MO)

6) Major Lazer & Khalid - Trigger

7) Lay Your Head On Me (feat. Marcus Mumford)

8) Can't Take It from Me (feat. Skip Marley)

9) Major Lazer, MC Lan, Anitta - Rave De Favela (feat. Beam)

10) Queloque (feat. Paloma Mami)

11) Major Lazer & Nuclea - Jadi Buti (feat. Rashmeet Kaur)

12) Que Calor (feat. J Balvin & El Alfa)

