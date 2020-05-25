During one of his daily quarantine livestream parties, Diplo casually dropped a mammoth collaboration. Seemingly out of the blue, the musical renaissance man debuted a new Major Lazer track featuring Nicki Minaj and Mr Eazi. A fan uploaded a clip of the unreleased tune to Twitter to help out those who might have missed it.

While the clip is quite short, you can clearly hear Nicki Minaj's hallmark vocals over a classic Major Lazer beat. Unfortunately, in the short clip, we're not able to get a taste of Mr Eazi's contribution to the track, but the provided song ID at the top of the stream confirms his involvement.

The aforementioned song is not the only pop crossover Major Lazer has up their sleeves, as back in March, Diplo debuted a remix of The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights." Just days before that, the trio dropped their single "Lay Your Head on Me" with Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons.

At the time of writing, none of the artists involved have announced the name or release date for the song.

