Major Lazer Drop Long-Awaited "Titans" Collab With Sia and Labrinth

Major Lazer Drop Long-Awaited "Titans" Collab With Sia and Labrinth

One of Major Lazer's most anticipated collaborations, "Titans" has arrived on the deluxe edition of their latest album.
Author:
Publish date:

Tonya Brewer/Mason Poole

One of Major Lazer's most anticipated collaborations, "Titans" has arrived on the deluxe edition of their latest album.

Major Lazor and Diplo’s long-awaited collaboration with Sia and Labrinth has finally arrived.

Since confirming the 2021 release of “Titans” back in October, fans have been eagerly waiting for the mega-collaboration to drop. While Diplo and Sia have worked together and remained close collaborators and friends over the years, the two teamed up with multiplatinum singer-songwriter and producer Labrinth to form the supergroup LSD, dropping powerhouse singles throughout 2018 before their self-titled 2019 debut EP.

After a year full of teasing, "Titans" has arrived on the deluxe edition of the group's latest album, Music Is The Weapon. Released in 2020, the album features an array of fresh collaborations with Alessia Cara, French Montana, Nicki Minaj, Skip Marley, and more. Why “Titans” was excluded from the record remains a mystery, but fans can now enjoy the highly anticipated track in its official form.

“Titans," which is the first track listed in the deluxe edition, features Sia and Labrinth bouncing off each other to provide some catchy vocals over Major Lazer's bass backbeat. The inspiring lyrics lend to an energized anthem and prove the three are a powerful musical trio.

Along with “Titans," Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) features 16 tracks, four of which are new releases from the original album, including “Diplomatico” with Guaynaa, “C’est Cuit” with Aya Nakamura and Swae Lee, “Prat e Machucar” with ÀTTØØXXÁ and Suku Ward, and “Hands Up” with Moonchild Sanelly and Morena Leraba.

FOLLOW SIA:

Facebook: facebook.com/SiaMusic
Twitter: twitter.com/sia
Instagram: instagram.com/siamusic

FOLLOW MAJOR LAZER:

Facebook: facebook.com/majorlazer
Twitter: twitter.com/MAJORLAZER
Instagram: instagram.com/majorlazer

FOLLOW LABRINTH:

Facebook: facebook.com/Labrinth
Twitter: twitter.com/Labrinth
Instagram: instagram.com/labrinth/

Related

Sia Diplo
NEWS

Diplo Confirms 2021 Release of Major Lazer and Sia Collaboration, "Titans"

One of Major Lazer's most anticipated collaborations is set to arrive next year.

A giant Sia holding Labrinth in the video for LSD's "No New Friends" from the album Labrinth, Sia and Diplo Present... LSD.
MUSIC RELEASES

Labrinth, Diplo and Sia Share Music Video for LSD Single "No New Friends"

On the heels of their debut album, LSD have unveiled a psychedelic video.

A press photo of LSD members Labrinth, Sia and Diplo wearing flamboyant outfits.
MUSIC RELEASES

Diplo, Sia and Labrinth Release "No New Friends," from Upcoming LSD Album

The three artists' chemistry is on full display in "No New Friends."

A head shot of rapper Lil Wayne wearing a black hat.
MUSIC RELEASES

Diplo, Sia and Labrinth Tease Lil Wayne Remix of LSD's Debut Single

"Genius" by LSD just got a massive remix.

LSD
NEWS

Labrinth, Sia and Diplo Share LSD's Debut Album

The pop supergroup just released their first full-length effort.

Isd
NEWS

Diplo, Sia and Labrinth Announce Release Date for LSD's Debut Album

On the heels of last month's Lil Wayne remix, LSD announced the release date for their first studio-length effort.

A press photo of Diplo's Major Lazer project with J Balvin in the photo.
MUSIC RELEASES

Diplo Hints at Major Lazer and J Balvin Collaboration

Major Lazer has tapped J Balvin for one of the releases leading up to their split.

41595800_10155859035308932_7656108122305462272_o
NEWS

Major Lazer to Possibly Release One Last Album

Diplo has announced the possibility of one last album for Major Lazer before calling it quits.