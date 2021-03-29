Major Lazer Drop Long-Awaited "Titans" Collab With Sia and Labrinth

One of Major Lazer's most anticipated collaborations, "Titans" has arrived on the deluxe edition of their latest album.

Major Lazor and Diplo’s long-awaited collaboration with Sia and Labrinth has finally arrived.

Since confirming the 2021 release of “Titans” back in October, fans have been eagerly waiting for the mega-collaboration to drop. While Diplo and Sia have worked together and remained close collaborators and friends over the years, the two teamed up with multiplatinum singer-songwriter and producer Labrinth to form the supergroup LSD, dropping powerhouse singles throughout 2018 before their self-titled 2019 debut EP.

After a year full of teasing, "Titans" has arrived on the deluxe edition of the group's latest album, Music Is The Weapon. Released in 2020, the album features an array of fresh collaborations with Alessia Cara, French Montana, Nicki Minaj, Skip Marley, and more. Why “Titans” was excluded from the record remains a mystery, but fans can now enjoy the highly anticipated track in its official form.

“Titans," which is the first track listed in the deluxe edition, features Sia and Labrinth bouncing off each other to provide some catchy vocals over Major Lazer's bass backbeat. The inspiring lyrics lend to an energized anthem and prove the three are a powerful musical trio.

Along with “Titans," Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) features 16 tracks, four of which are new releases from the original album, including “Diplomatico” with Guaynaa, “C’est Cuit” with Aya Nakamura and Swae Lee, “Prat e Machucar” with ÀTTØØXXÁ and Suku Ward, and “Hands Up” with Moonchild Sanelly and Morena Leraba.

