Makasi Enlists Future Munk for R&B-Infused House Anthem, “Lucky”

Still buzzing from his performance at this year’s Tomorrowland, Makasi has unveiled his brand new single, “Lucky.”
The Belgian DJ and producer is quickly rising this year off the back of a number of singles on Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike’s Smash The House imprint, as well as dozens of performances at some of the world’s most prestigious dance music festivals and events.
Makasi’s new single displays his impressive skills from inside the studio, curating irresistible dance energy. While most of his recent releases and collaborations were perhaps crafted to cater to the festival stages he regularly performs at, “Lucky” is a mesmerizing combination of house and R&B. Featuring a strong vocal performance from Future Munk, “Lucky” finds Makasi juxtaposing playful chords and melodies with organic drum work and smooth basslines, resulting in a record that is as radio-ready as it is energetic.
Listen to “Lucky” below.
