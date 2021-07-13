MAKESHFT Drops Dominant Sophomore EP, "The Machine"

MAKESHFT Drops Dominant Sophomore EP, "The Machine"

"Buckle up because where I am taking you there's no way out."
Author:
Publish date:
"Buckle up because where I am taking you there's no way out."

MAKESHFT has delivered his sophomore EP The Machine, a heavy-hitting four-tracker released via Cyberwave Records.

The titular track in the roaring new EP, "THE MACHINE," was released as a single ahead of time to offer fans a glimpse of what's to come. It kicks off with a fierce synthwave-inspired introduction, which consists of nostalgic action movie samples and eventually leads to a menacing midtempo drop.

From there, "RAZORLINE" keeps the momentum alive and progresses the storyline further with its own screeching sonics. This track boasts more of a dubstep feel than its proceeder, building to "LOST," which offers a moment of melodic relief with vocoded vox and smooth synths before the final tune. "FIRE" is a sweltering dubstep banger with a barrage of bass and punchy snares, creatively infused with 80s elements. 

Listen to The Machine in full below.

Since breaking into the scene in 2019 with his "Self Aware" single, MAKESHFT has been experimenting with cyborg-inspired sounds and film samples to cultivate his own sound, comparable to the likes of REZZ. As a genre-bending producer, he has worked to establish a unique hybrid brand that he called "Cyberwave."

"For my sophomore EP I wanted to have a fresh take on Cyberwave, but follow it up with how I have evolved as an artist," MAKESHFT said in a statement. "Sampling quotes from action movies from the 80s and atmospheric 'robot movements' in your ears allowed me to set the theme throughout this EP. Buckle up because where I am taking you there's no way out."

Find The Machine on your preferred streaming platform here

FOLLOW MAKESHFT:

Facebook: facebook.com/MAKESHFTMUSIC
Twitter: twitter.com/MAKESHFTMUSIC
Instagram: instagram.com/makeshftmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/36qjPsY

Related

Sihk
MUSIC RELEASES

Rising Producer SIHK Drops Debut EP on Barong Family

SIHK's new EP takes him on an epic quest.

bloody beetroots tom morello
MUSIC RELEASES

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello Announces New EP With The Bloody Beetroots

The EP's lead single dropped today, an unapologetic electro-rock hybrid featuring Pussy Riot, Aimee Interrupter, Mish Way, and The Last Internationale.

Black Tiger Sex Machine
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Tiger Sex Machine Drops Monster Album, Slander Brings us Heartfelt Single, and More

This week on Word of Mouth, there's plenty of fire coming straight for your ear buds.

Press Photo 1 by Chino Moro
MUSIC RELEASES

Solomun Delivers Soulful Sophomore Album "Nobody Is Not Loved": Listen

"Only music has the divine power to touch not only the bodies, but the souls of people and awaken them."

troyboi
MUSIC RELEASES

TroyBoi Delivers His Highly Anticipated "V!BEZ Vol. 4" EP

This fourth entry of TroyBoi's patented EP series features six new productions and one unofficially released OG.

WordofMouth_LouisTheChild
MUSIC RELEASES

Word of Mouth: Louis The Child and Whethan Drop Collaborative EP, Zeds Dead Teams Up With Ganja White Knight & More

Catch up on the music you might have missed with Word of Mouth!

ATLiens press photo
MUSIC RELEASES

ATLiens' Chilling Sophomore EP, Ghost Planet, is Finally Out

The forceful 7-track effort, which features collaborations with Hairitage, EDDIE, and Sara Skinner is out now on Bassrush Records.

The Funk Hunters & Stickybuds
MUSIC RELEASES

The Funk Hunters and Stickybuds Team Up on Grimy New Bass Track "Empire"

Teaming up for the first time, the Canadian producers delivered a midtempo masterpiece.