MAKESHFT Drops Dominant Sophomore EP, "The Machine"

MAKESHFT has delivered his sophomore EP The Machine, a heavy-hitting four-tracker released via Cyberwave Records.

The titular track in the roaring new EP, "THE MACHINE," was released as a single ahead of time to offer fans a glimpse of what's to come. It kicks off with a fierce synthwave-inspired introduction, which consists of nostalgic action movie samples and eventually leads to a menacing midtempo drop.

From there, "RAZORLINE" keeps the momentum alive and progresses the storyline further with its own screeching sonics. This track boasts more of a dubstep feel than its proceeder, building to "LOST," which offers a moment of melodic relief with vocoded vox and smooth synths before the final tune. "FIRE" is a sweltering dubstep banger with a barrage of bass and punchy snares, creatively infused with 80s elements.

Listen to The Machine in full below.

Since breaking into the scene in 2019 with his "Self Aware" single, MAKESHFT has been experimenting with cyborg-inspired sounds and film samples to cultivate his own sound, comparable to the likes of REZZ. As a genre-bending producer, he has worked to establish a unique hybrid brand that he called "Cyberwave."

"For my sophomore EP I wanted to have a fresh take on Cyberwave, but follow it up with how I have evolved as an artist," MAKESHFT said in a statement. "Sampling quotes from action movies from the 80s and atmospheric 'robot movements' in your ears allowed me to set the theme throughout this EP. Buckle up because where I am taking you there's no way out."

Find The Machine on your preferred streaming platform here.

