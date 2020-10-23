Mako Gives Fans Latest Glimpse into Forthcoming Album with "Again"

Mako's lead-up to his sophomore album has been nothing short of spectacular. The Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and producer has released an impressive slew of singles from the album including "Coyote," "Chameleon," and "Parable." For his latest tease at the LP, he's dropped "Again" via Ultra Records.

"Again" encapsulates everything about Mako's sound fans have come to love, laced in a refreshing wintery feel. The crooner himself describes approaching the track as a challenge, further elaborating that he wanted to take "something familiar while reaching for something else that [he] hasn't heard before." Mako's immaculate vocals serve as the driving portion of this tune, as the graceful piano chords and brooding percussion only enhance his overall presence.

Although we've only received four singles from his upcoming project, it's shaping up to be his best work yet. Mako's sophomore album Fable is due out in early December.

Stream "Again" below.

