Mako Drops Emotive Sophomore Album "Fable"

Mako has kept the anticipation high for his new sophomore album, releasing the impressive singles "Coyote," "Chameleon," "Parable," "Again," and "Ocelot." The wait is finally over, and Fable has arrived. It's an emotive body of work that serves to represent the latest chapter of Mako's life and showcases his creative exploration into different musical genres.

Through each track, the striking 11-song album cultivates a rich, captivating soundscape incorporating a mix of somber and upbeat tones with his haunting vocals. You can also hear a mix of classical influences with the beautiful violin instrumentals as he layers them into the progressive atmosphere he's created. The entire album is truly a pivotal moment in Mako's career.

The Los Angeles-based producer is clearly a master in the studio, graduating from The Juilliard School after receiving a full scholarship as a musician. He's worked with some of the biggest names in the game, including Illenium, Lindsey Stirling, R3HAB, and Steve Angello. He's also working with the ultra-popular video game League of Legends and Riot Games, co-writing and co-producing many of their biggest releases, as well as being a part of the team scoring the company's debut TV series Arcane.

You can download and stream Fable across all platforms here.

