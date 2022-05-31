Malaa Announces Debut Album, "DON MALAA"

The G-house Don's debut album is officially on the way.

The enigmatic Malaa took to social media to announce the forthcoming release of DON MALAA, his most ambitious effort yet.

While Malaa has been a primary contributor to house music's bass-oriented sensibilities for over six years, 2022 will finally see his debut long-form project. The masked DJ announced that the new album, which is slated to arrive in September, has been more than a year in the making.

A member of the Pardon My French collective, Malaa found a path to meteoric renown after christening Tchami's Confession imprint with some of its earliest success stories, including the menacing "Notorious," which samples The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Going Back to Cali."

Aside from the frenetic, adrenaline-fueled "WAIT" to kickstart 2022, it's been a relatively quiet year for Malaa thus far. But it's imminently clear now that's all about to change.

Ahead of DON MALAA, you can catch the "Ring The Alarm" producer on tour throughout Europe and North America including multiple performances at Las Vegas' Marquee Dayclub this summer.

