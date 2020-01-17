Fans of Malaa go insane for his 2018 hit "Bling Bling." Not one to disappoint, the masked DJ/producer is back to give the single a 2020 makeover. He first took the track around the warehouse circuit on the Illegal Tour and now he's bringing "Bling Bling" (2020 Remix) to the clubs with its own official North American tour. What better way to kick off the decade.

One thing we know and love of Malaa is that he dominates the catchy hip-hop one-liners throughout his ominous G house tracks. It's a skill he's perfected over his illustrious career. The 2020 remix of this track stays true that beautifully simple practice, but expands removing the catchy mechanical clanks, and adding in a deep, brooding bass line. The delicate high hats seal the deal, making this a single that will get the clubs hyped worldwide.

The 2020 Bling Bling North American tour is set to hit the clubs beginning February 27th in Boston, Massachusetts. Fans will get 10 chances to see the mysterious artist. Once the tour ends, the Confession signee will make a special stop in Indio, California for his highly anticipated Coachella debut.

"Bling Bling" (2020 Remix) is the latest release since "Criminals," Malaa's widely successful Rezz collaboratio. Since booming onto the scene back in 2015, he's garnered a diehard following. He's currently a member of the Pardon My French team, a collective consisting Tchami, Mercer, DJ Snake and himself. The balaclava-wearing producer remains a leading influence in the house music scene, and after a release like this we can't see that slowing down anytime soon.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now at malaamusic.com. Stream and download "Bling Bling" (2020 Remix) by Malaa here.

FOLLOW MALAA:

Facebook: facebook.com/malaamusic

Twitter: twitter.com/Malaamusic

Instagram: instagram.com/malaamusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/malaamusic