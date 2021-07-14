DJ Snake and Malaa Tease Rowdy Collab, "Ring The Alarm"

A dark, high-octane party-starter is on the way from the French electronic music stars.

Fresh off the announcement of a collaborative tour, DJ Snake and Malaa are reuniting on the music production front for a brand new track.

The former teased a clip of a new tune tentatively called "Ring The Alarm," recorded during a recent DJ set at La Clairière in Paris. If the snippets that have been shared on social media are any indication, the unreleased song is a dark, high-octane party-starter. The Pardon My French collaborators produced a menacing house track with a barrage of synths and a chugging bassline, perfect for nightclubs.

Check out Snake's preview below.

The longtime friends recently announced they will be hitting the road on a North American mini-tour, which kicks off on July 29th in Chicago and will end on October 15th in Oakland. In between they are poised to throw down a massive set at the highly anticipated return of HARD Summer in Southern California.

As of this publication, no official release date has been announced for "Ring The Alarm."

Flyer for DJ Snake and Malaa's 2021 B2B tour. Malaa (via Twitter)

