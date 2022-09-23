Malaa and DJ Snake Reunite for Gritty House Track With Yung Felix, "Deep"
With anonymity comes many questions—but Malaa silences them with each and every new release.
The latest record from the masked house music superstar is "Deep," a collaboration with Yung Felix and French compatriot DJ Snake. It's the last single to drop ahead of Malaa's long-awaited debut album, Don Malaa, due out next week.
"Deep" is dark, rhythmic and down-and-dirty house music at its finest. The new single opts for a more soulful sound than its predecessor, the gritty G-House banger "Hypnotic." Nevertheless, it's representative of signature Malaa: a bona fide club record oozing with the panache of a dance music flag-bearer.
Don Malaa is slated to release on Friday, September 30th. It's been a long time coming for the album's enigmatic producer, who has grown to be considered one of the scene's most popular house music artists since debuting in 2016.
And the gravity of the album certainly isn't lost on Malaa, who recruited a formidable group of features and collaborators, such as fabled hip-hop artists Jadakiss and Wu-Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah. Check out the full tracklist here.
