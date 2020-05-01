Malaa Drops a Funky Homage to Stoners with "Four Twenty"

Malaa is here to represent for all the stoners out there who feel like every day is 4/20 with his brand new single. The French ski-masked artist shared that "Four Twenty" was originally supposed to come out on April 20th, but in true stoner fashion, the producer got a little too high. The intoxicating, aptly-titled single is the perfect soundtrack to blast as we enter into yet another weekend of self-isolation.

The single samples Dr. Dre's iconic track "Let's Get High," transforming it with a funky G-House production, ambient chatter that is great for imagining you're surrounded by all your friends, and Malaa's signature use of sirens. Stoners and non-stoners alike can get down with a bassline like this, artfully crafted to transport you to a smokey house party. Dr. Dre would be proud of the creativity here.

The mysterious member of the Pardon My French collective, alongside Tchami, Mercer, DJ Snake, has had a successful release schedule in 2020. He's coming off the tracks "OCB" and "Bling Bling (2020 Remix)," with no plans of slowing down any time soon.

