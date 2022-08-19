Skip to main content
Listen to Malaa's Gritty New House Track, "Hypnotic"

Listen to Malaa's Gritty New House Track, "Hypnotic"

“Hypnotic” marks the third single from Malaa's forthcoming debut album, "DON MALAA."

c/o Press

“Hypnotic” marks the third single from Malaa's forthcoming debut album, "DON MALAA."

Our favorite balaclava-wearing house producer, Malaa, has dropped a new house track, "Hypnotic."

It's the enigmatic producer's third single from his upcoming debut LP, DON MALAA, one of the year's most hotly anticipated dance albums.

Clocking in at over five minutes, "Hypnotic" finds Malaa beautifully splaying his bass-oriented house music sensibilities through the arrangement, mesmerizing listeners with gritty sound design. His signature, gritty drum programming and clever vocal sampling are on full display in the new track, which sounds like a surefire standout from DON MALAA

Malaa's long-awaited debut album is expected to release in September 2022. Ahead of the album's release, you can catch the "Ring The Alarm" producer on tour throughout North America. He's scheduled to perform at Electric Zoo, North Coast and Freaky Deaky, among other electronic music festivals.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

MALAA
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Malaa's Gritty New House Track, "Hypnotic"

“Hypnotic” marks the third single from Malaa's forthcoming debut album, "DON MALAA."

By Mikala Lugen
ekonovah cloverdale
MUSIC RELEASES

Ekonovah and Cloverdale Team Up for Soulful Tech House Jam, "Higher"

The stellar collab was released on hau5trap, an offshoot of deadmau5's venerated mau5trap imprint.

By Jason Heffler
Collage Maker-18-Aug-2022-02.56-PM
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ and BERK Get "Lit" In New Tech House Anthem

True to its name, the energetic single lights up the tech house artfulness of both Rich DietZ and BERK.

By Mikala Lugen

You can find "Hypnotic" on streaming platforms here and listen below.

Follow Malaa:

Facebook: facebook.com/malaamusic
Twitter: twitter.com/Malaamusic
Instagram: instagram.com/malaamusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2X7DZnt

Related

Malaa
MUSIC RELEASES

MALAA JUST RELEASED A MENACING NEW SINGLE, "BELLEVILLE" [LISTEN]

Who is Malaa?

O2 Arena, Prague above & Beyond
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Drop Hypnotic Progressive House Single, "Chains"

Premiered during the band’s Group Therapy 450 celebration at The Drumsheds London last September, “Chains” marks the group’s third single with Marty Longstaff.

Collage Maker-18-Aug-2022-02.56-PM
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ and BERK Get "Lit" In New Tech House Anthem

True to its name, the energetic single lights up the tech house artfulness of both Rich DietZ and BERK.

megan thee stallion
MUSIC RELEASES

Megan Thee Stallion Dips Her Toes In House Music: Listen to "Her"

The single appears on her new sophomore album, "Traumazine," which features production from Whethan and Dwilly.

Tony Romera
MUSIC RELEASES

Tony Romera Drops Unrelenting House Heater "MS69" on Monstercat

"MS69" is the second single from Tony Romera's forthcoming debut album.

Malaa
MUSIC RELEASES

Malaa Releases Blistering Remix of Tchami and Gunna's "Praise": Listen

Malaa adds his usual late night, club-ready flare to Tchami and Gunna's hit collab.

Malaa
MUSIC RELEASES

Malaa Announces Debut Album, "DON MALAA"

Fans will finally have the debut album from one of dance music's most enigmatic producers over seven years since he broke into the scene.

Malaa Koos
MUSIC RELEASES

Malaa Uncorks Blistering House Single with Koos, "Hell"

Malaa tapped his French compatriot for a flamethrower of a house tune.