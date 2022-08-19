Listen to Malaa's Gritty New House Track, "Hypnotic"

Our favorite balaclava-wearing house producer, Malaa, has dropped a new house track, "Hypnotic."

It's the enigmatic producer's third single from his upcoming debut LP, DON MALAA, one of the year's most hotly anticipated dance albums.

Clocking in at over five minutes, "Hypnotic" finds Malaa beautifully splaying his bass-oriented house music sensibilities through the arrangement, mesmerizing listeners with gritty sound design. His signature, gritty drum programming and clever vocal sampling are on full display in the new track, which sounds like a surefire standout from DON MALAA.

Malaa's long-awaited debut album is expected to release in September 2022. Ahead of the album's release, you can catch the "Ring The Alarm" producer on tour throughout North America. He's scheduled to perform at Electric Zoo, North Coast and Freaky Deaky, among other electronic music festivals.

You can find "Hypnotic" on streaming platforms here and listen below.

